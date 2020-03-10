Tesla has produced 1,000,000 cars and commemorating with a red Model Y

Tesla has produced its 1,000,000th electric car, with CEO Elon Musk celebrating on Twitter by sharing a photo of a red Tesla Model Y and congratulating Tesla’s team for the notable achievement.

The latest production figure marks a major milestone for the California-based electric car company that has lived through a tumultuous history with the automotive industry and lawmakers since its founding in 2003. Musk served as an investor and chairman of its Board of Directors in the early days of the company before becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2008 and spearheading a project that would turn its two-seater, all-electric Roadster prototype into a viable product. Tesla would produce its first electric Roadster (No. 1), belonging to Musk, later that same year.

Now, twelve years since Musk took the helms of the Silicon Valley-based startup as CEO and nearly a decade since the serial entrepreneur transitioned the company to become public through an IPO in 2010, Tesla has produced 1 million cars and has become one of the most valuable automakers in the world.

Including the Tesla Roadster, the company has successfully launched four electric cars to the mass market: Model S large luxury sedan, Model X SUV, Model 3 sedan, and days away from launching its fifth vehicle – Tesla Model Y crossover.