By

Recent reports have suggested that Tesla China is now setting the stage for the impending release of the Model 3’s “Project Highland” update. Aerial footage taken around the Gigafactory Shanghai area suggests that this may indeed be the case, as hinted at by the growing fleet of mysteriously wrapped vehicles in the facility’s logistics lot.

Last week, China Securities Journal, citing an individual reportedly familiar with the matter, noted that Tesla’s updated Model 3 is expected to go on sale in a matter of weeks. The electric vehicle maker is reportedly even taking deposits from domestic buyers of the all-electric sedan, and consumers are being given the option of whether to take delivery of a current-generation Model 3 with numerous perks or a Project Highland unit with fewer incentives.

Tesla Model 3 Highland.



In the last days, many small details about the upcoming facelift have leaked on the internet.



Here’s a summary including:



– 18“ wheel design

– Dashboard Design

– Front Door Panel



Official unveil is just around the corner 😏#Tesla pic.twitter.com/06rAIp36V3 — ⚡️ Dominic ⚡️ (@CYBRTRK420) August 11, 2023

The Journal noted in its report that so far, more consumers from China are opting to wait for the rollout of the Model 3 Project Highland update, even if the vehicle does not come with as many perks as the current-generation Model 3 units that are already available now. This is understandable considering the excitement surrounding the Model 3 update.

$TSLA #GF3

According to sources, Giga Shanghai partially produced Highland last week, and will begin a full production transition next week.



– Are the covered and parked vehicles the Model 3 Highlands?



Vid: https://t.co/okADOVToTd pic.twitter.com/rLJ90VcCjs — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) August 13, 2023

Interestingly enough, reports from China have also suggested that initial production of Model 3 Project Highland units is already underway. And while Tesla has not confirmed this, aerial footage from drone operator Jason Yang, who has been closely following the progress of Gigafactory Shanghai since its earliest days, recently revealed a growing fleet of mysteriously wrapped vehicles in the factory’s logistics lot.

$TSLA #GF3 🇨🇳

NEWS: This is what Giga Shanghai looks like on August 17.

– There are more covered vehicles than ever before, and production is active.



– These are making us keep looking forward to them!



Vid: https://t.co/vqOkq8rMkn pic.twitter.com/Omac1xcJVW — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) August 19, 2023

Interestingly enough, other vehicles in the area were not covered at all. This has brought speculations among electric vehicle enthusiasts that some of the wrapped vehicles are probably Model 3 Project Highland units. Considering the prevalence of reports suggesting that initial production of the updated sedan has reportedly begun, such speculations seem quite feasible.

There are about 180 wrapped cars sitting in Giga Shanghai’s logistic lot. 👀



When will Tesla reveal the new Model 3? Rumours speculate a launch in late August or September. Either way, shouldn’t be too far off now. pic.twitter.com/XXFGEc18UC — James Cat (@TSLAFanMtl) August 19, 2023

While Tesla has been very secretive about the changes that would be implemented with Project Highland, previous reports have suggested that the vehicle would feature a completely revamped interior. Aerial footage of Project Highland prototypes hinted that the cars would utilize a system similar to the Model S and Model X, which would suggest that shifting gears in the new Model 3 would be done through the infotainment display.

Leaks surrounding the updated Model 3’s exterior also suggested that the vehicle would feature a completely new headlight and fascia, making it easy to distinguish from the current-generation Model 3. Apparent cameras spotted in the Project Highland prototypes also hint that the updated all-electric sedan would feature a camera setup that’s a bit different from some of the vehicles that Tesla offers today.

Watch Jason Yang’s recent Giga Shanghai drone flyover in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Tesla Giga Shanghai’s fleet of mysteriously covered cars is growing