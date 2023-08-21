By

There are fans, and then there are Tesla fans. Recently, one Tesla fan’s enthusiastic reaction to the Cybertruck cruising in the wild captured the hearts of the TSLA community.

The excited reaction to spotting the Tesla Cybertruck on the road reminded netizens of Yosemitebear’s response to a double rainbow in 2010. Decades ago, when YouTube was still young, Yosemitebear62 posted a video of his reaction to a double rainbow and melted hearts all over the internet.

The pure innocence of Yosemitebear’s reaction to the beauty and awe of a double rainbow in the wild mesmerized people worldwide. As one commenter said: “This man is epitomizing what it means to be alive in this universe.”

Yosemitebear’s wholesome reaction to a double rainbow showcased someone who seemed unafraid of showing emotions and appreciation for such a rare natural-occurring event. The video posted on TikTok account loveem_or_losem, showcasing a Tesla fan’s reaction to the Cybertruck, captured that same wholesome, excited reaction to a rare sighting.

While the Cybertruck can’t be compared to a double rainbow out in nature, it does mesmerize people. The Tesla Cybertruck’s unique design still receives mixed reviews to this day. Elon Musk’s EV pickup may be too bizarre for certain people, but one thing is for sure: the Tesla Cybertruck draws attention.

Due to its one-of-a-kind outline, the Cybertruck has quickly become Tesla’s most recognizable electric vehicle—even for those who aren’t avid TSLA fans. Ironically, the Tesla Cybertruck doesn’t have the EV company’s iconic “T” logo anywhere on the vehicle—at least not in any way that can be easily spotted from a distance.

Despite mixed reactions to the Cybertruck in 2019, Elon Musk’s version of the pickup truck has gained popularity. During the last earnings call, Musk hinted that there was high demand for the Tesla Cybertruck.

“Demand is so far off the hook, you can’t even see the hook. So, that’s really not an issue. I do want to emphasize that the Cybertruck has a lot of new technology in it. Like a lot,” he said.

Tesla is expected to host a launch event for the Cybertruck by the end of 2023. The first Tesla Cybertruck deliveries might take place during the event.

Check out Yosemitebear’s reaction video below!

