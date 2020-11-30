Model Y trial production is underway in Giga Shanghai

Tesla Model Y trial production seems to be underway in Giga Shanghai. A recent video of Tesla’s Gigafactory in China from drone-operator Jason Yang may have possibly caught a locally-made Model Y on the test track.

“Just watched the awesome video for @JasonYangSHA (Thanks Jason.) Looks like MIC Model Y trial production is being in progress,” tweeted @Ray4Tesla. “One [a Tesla Model Y] is spotted being track tested & 5 others [are] parked next to the y assembly building.”

Ray4Tesla explained that the track the Model Y was spotted on was specifically made for Tesla’s affordable SUV. “The new track on the southwest side is dedicated to Y testing.”

Giga Shanghai’s Model Y was registered with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) earlier this month. Now Giga Shanghai is waiting for its production permit to mass produce the made-in-China Model Y.

Just last week, Tesla China also signed a contract with Korea’s top battery supplier LG Chem for Model Y production. According to local Chinese media, LG Chem will supply NCM batteries for the MIC Model Y Dual-Motor Long Range and Performance Variants.

In his tweet, Ray4Tesla also wrote “Q1 is secured,” eluding to the idea that Giga Shanghai might get its production permit in time to start Model Y mass production and deliveries by the end of Q1 2021. If MIC Model Y demand is anything like demand for the Model 3, Q1 2021 will indeed get a lot of help from Tesla China and Gigafactory Shanghai.

Check out Jason Yang’s latest Giga Shanghai video below.