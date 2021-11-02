Tesla shares rare look inside Giga Shanghai’s automated paint shop

By

Tesla Giga Shanghai gave a brief inside look of its paint shop in a recently released video. The video reveals Tesla’s focus on paint, which has increased since talk about Giga Berlin’s advanced paint shop started.

Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai’s paint shop video shows the step-by-step automated painting process that all MIC Tesla vehicles go through before deliveries. The clip shows that most of the painting process is done with robots and minimum human intervention.

The brief video also showed some of the different color options available to Tesla customers receiving MIC vehicles. The footage included Tesla China’s Deep Sea Blue, China Red, Pearl White, and Pure Black color options. Giga Shanghai also offers a Cold Light Silver paint option. Tesla China’s free paint option is Pure Black, while the rest of the colors are available for CN¥8,000 ($1,250).

Interestingly enough, the Tesla App update 4.2.1 teased the paint options for Giga Berlin last month. The shades were similar to the ones seen in the Tesla China video. Based on the source code of the Tesla app, Giga Berlin’s three new color options are Deep Crimson Multicoat, Abyss Blue Multicoat, and Mercury Silver Metallic. In the past, Elon Musk admitted that Tesla Germany’s Crimson paint has become his favorite.

Musk has excitedly teased Giga Berlin’s advanced paint shop in the months following Tesla’s announcement of the gigafactory in Germany.

“Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature,” Musk tweeted in April 2020.

Tesla partnered with Geico Taikisha for Giga Berlin’s next-gen paint shop. The company plans to retrofit Giga Shanghai with Geico Taikisha machines once the technology has been proven at Giga Berlin. It is unclear if the recently posted Giga Shanghai video shows its paint shop after the retrofit.

Recently, Brandenburg’s State Office for the Environment granted Tesla an early permit to fully paint 250 car bodies over 60 days. A picture of a painted Tesla Giga Berlin vehicle has already surfaced online. The Tesla car looked to be painted in Giga Berlin’s Deep Crimson Multicoat option.

