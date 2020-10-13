Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s revolutionary paint shop is coming to life

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s revolutionary paint shop appears to be coming together. Local reports indicate that paint equipment deliveries have been continuing and a little testbed for the paint facility may in the process of installation. The EV manufacturer teamed up with Geico Taikisha, a leader in the design and construction of turnkey automated auto body paint, for Giga Berlin’s next-gen paint shop. Last month, the first batch of machines was delivered to the German plant’s site.

Local drone-operator @gigafactory_4 observed that Tesla may have installed some of the Geico Taikisha equipment for Giga Berlin’s paint shop in a little testbed. While the exact location of said testbed was not specified, the drone-operator did clarify that Giga Berlin’s Geico Taikisha machines were stored close to the construction zone.

According to Elon Musk, “Giga Berlin will have [the] world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.” Tesla’s paint shop in Berlin will be one-of-a-kind when it is fully built. Tesla plans to retrofit the Fremont Factory and Giga Shanghai with the same advanced technology once Giga Berlin’s tech and innovations are proven.

Geico Taiki Sha is the company equipping the paint building with mashines. They store the mashines close to #GigaBerlin. It seems they installed a little testbed and store structural parts there. — Giga Berlin / Gigafactory 4 (@gigafactory_4) October 11, 2020

There’s a high chance Tesla could approve Geico Taikisha’s machines for Fremont and Shanghai. The Italian auto paint company applies six main strategies to its machines that line up well with Tesla’s general goals–not just in the paint shop–and it could deliver the results the EV automaker wants.

Geico Taikisha’s strategies aim to boost plant performance, reduce delivery time, improve human/machine communication, and maintain/refine quality, all while consuming energy efficiently in a paint shop. Based on the company’s website, the strategies it applies include a smart design, an IoT System, production flexibility, a smart plant management plan, a smart energy management system, and its J-suite digital platform.

Berlin will use 4680 cell with structural battery pack & front & rear single piece castings. Also, a new paint system.



Lot of new technology will happen in Berlin, which means significant production risk. Fremont & Shanghai will transition in ~2 years when new tech is proven. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2020

Geico Taikisha’s strategies reveal that the company might be as progressive as Tesla. They also hint that Geico Taikisha is innovative. Being progressive and innovative are two qualities that fit seamlessly with how the American EV automaker works, thinks, and makes decisions.

As such, their collaboration may prove more than just fruitful. Based on Tesla and Geico Taikshia’s similarities, it is no wonder Elon Musk seems ecstatic about Giga Berlin’s paint shop.

New deep crimson from Giga Berlin is my favorite — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2020

The Tesla CEO has already gone on record and stated that his new favorite color would be Deep Crimson from Giga Berlin. Musk’s Model S was spotted sporting Giga Berlin’s Deep Crimson paint at SpaceX headquarters in July, and it was received positively by the electric vehicle community.

Elon Musk’s Deep Crimson Model S may not have been painted by Geico Taikisha machines in Giga Berlin, but it somewhat provides a good hint at what Tesla’s paint shops could achieve in the future. It might be wise for the Tesla community to keep an eye out for Giga Berlin’s first Deep Crimson Model Y.