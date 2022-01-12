Tesla Gigafactory Texas will sit on ‘Tesla Road’ following unanimous vote on name change

By

Tesla Gigafactory Texas will not move geographical locations, but it will be on a new road.

On Tuesday evening, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to pass Item 21 on the agenda, which would change “Harold Green Road” to “Tesla Road.” Harold Green Road has existed since 1976.

The order to rename the public road was submitted shortly after the vote was taken. “Whereas, the majority owners of the properties along Harold Green Road approved of Tesla Road as the new road name,” the order said.

Interestingly, Tesla Road signs started to appear on State Highway 130 in December, well before the vote was ever taken and the name change was made official. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation clarified that the reasoning for the early placement of the sign was “a misunderstanding,” in a statement to KVUE. “As the result of a miscommunication, the Tesla Road signs were placed on SH 130 before the county officially signed off,” the spokesperson said.

Tesla will work with Commissioners to build a new Harold Green Road, as the name reportedly refers to a local dairy farmer, rancher, and homebuilder who had the same name. Harold Green died in 1992.

The change is effective immediately, as Googling Tesla’s former address of 13101 Harold Green Road will now show the updated name of “13101 Tesla Road.” The $1.1 billion electric vehicle factory now sits on a span of state-owned roadway that shares the same name as the company that will provide substantial economic benefits to the Austin area, one that was widely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tesla moved its official Headquarters to its soon-to-be-completed Austin factory in December. The City of Austin Fire Marshal’s office did confirm to us that some offices in the factory have already been approved and are operational. However, production lines at the factory still wait for final approval so Tesla can begin manufacturing its vehicles on the site.

Gigafactory Texas is not the first Tesla plant to receive a road named after the company. In Germany, Tesla Straße, or Tesla Street, was created in mid-August 2020.

