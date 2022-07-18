By

Tesla is planning to expand Gigafactory Texas, its newest electric vehicle production plant that is located just outside Austin City Limits, filings show.

Tesla is planning to build on a 68.11-acre plot of land located adjacent to the factory’s main property, with plans for “industrial use facilities with associated improvements,” the filings stated.

First reported by Austin Business Journal, the project is listed as a “Production Support Area,” and not many other details are known currently, as the filings show Tesla is still working through the approval process.

Tesla has been purchasing additional land, submitting plans for expansion, and working to broaden Gigafactory Texas and its entire footprint. In late June, Tesla filed to expand Gigafactory Texas by 500,000 square feet, working on expanding the General Assembly 2 and 3. This followed February filings that showed a 220,000-square foot warehouse was planned on site with construction beginning in June with a BESS system to support energy generation and storage.

Gigafactory Texas is set to be Tesla’s most complete manufacturing facility in its lineup of production plants. Not only will it build Tesla’s most recent and advanced vehicles, but it will also produce the cells that make them the most advanced vehicles, the 4680 cell. It’s a massive facility, and it can fit 194 billion hamsters and is three times the size of the Pentagon. It is also the second-largest building in the world by volume.

Tesla has been delivering Model Ys from Gigafactory Texas since the company’s Cyber Rodeo even in early April.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla plans to expand Gigafactory Texas, filings show