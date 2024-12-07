Tesla debuts its latest Cybertruck Easter Egg at Giga Texas

By

Tesla’s recently completed Boring Company tunnel at Gigafactory Texas is now getting the initial structures for a Cybertruck-shaped exit, as spotted this week by longtime drone observer Joe Tegtmeyer.

Tegtmeyer shared the news in a construction update video on Friday, saying he confirmed the Cybertruck theme with sources at the factory. He also shared photos of the tunnel exit on X, in which you can see construction workers putting the finishing touches on the initial steel structures clearly designed to look like a Cybertruck.

The video also shows ongoing paving efforts to help extend the asphalt to the South, along with a handful of other unrelated construction updates from around the factory.

Last month, updates from fellow drone observer Brad Sloan showed that Tesla had nearly completed the tunnel and was painting its interior, after the Boring Company broke ground on the tunnel in March. Expected to play a role in the delivery of vehicles

The tunnel has since been completed, and you can see this and a handful of other info—like details on Tesla testing the Cybercab at Giga Texas—in Tegtmeyer’s latest update. Check it out below.

Tesla constantly has several construction projects going on at its Gigafactory Texas, including its debut of the so-called “Cortex” supercomputing cluster and their massive cooling towers, which can also be seen running in the above video. Beyond Giga Texas, the Musk-led Boring Company also has a handful of other U.S. projects underway, most prominently in Las Vegas, Nevada, where it’s constructing a much larger network of tunnels set to eventually cover the city.

In the initial Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop that’s already in service, Tesla is expected to someday start using Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot, after a local report shared that the center’s President and CEO, Steve Hill, suggested that driver assistance tools would soon be used in the tunnels. Hill didn’t disclose what tools would be used, but Tesla’s own software seems like the logical conclusion, given that the company’s vehicles are already being used in the loop.

