By

Elon Musk revealed the name of the Tesla Gigafactory Texas supercomputing cluster over the weekend, following a tour of the recently constructed building.

On Saturday, Musk wrote on X that the Giga Texas supercomputing cluster is named “Cortex,” noting that he just completed a walkthrough of the new facility. The building, which Musk in May confirmed to be the supercomputer after much speculation about the project, is set to be home to roughly 100,000 Nvidia H100 and H200 chips for video training of the neural networks for Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Optimus.

Musk also previously detailed the massive cooling needs for the Cortex supercomputing cluster, explaining that the cluster would require around 130 MW of power and cooling this year, before that expands to over 500 MW in the next 18 months. The cooling needs have also been demonstrated in recent months by the massive fans that were installed in the building, as can be seen in recent photos from drone operator and Giga Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer.

The rate of increase of AI is 🤯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2024

In addition to the fans, the Cortex supercomputing cluster will also include four giant water tanks to help with cooling efforts, and Tesla has built out this structure on the second floor of the building.

Musk estimated in June that Tesla’s Nvidia purchases would likely be between $3 and $4 billion this year, out of a total of $10 billion spent on AI-related expenditures. About half of this, the CEO explained, is internal, spread across Tesla’s in-house-designed AI inference computer, the sensors in all of its cars, and Dojo.

Musk also shared a video of the Cortex supercomputing facility following the Fourth of July last month, later noting that he had been working for the U.S. holiday, apparently unlike Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Tesla Gigafactory Supercomputer Cluster pic.twitter.com/aYIZ3pQ0nV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

RELATED:

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Elon Musk reveals the name of Tesla’s Giga Texas supercomputer