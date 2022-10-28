Tesla plans major expansion at Gigafactory Berlin

By

Tesla is preparing for a major expansion of Gigafactory Berlin, reports from Germany indicate on Friday morning.

Tesla is reportedly looking to expand the production output at the German car factory by applying for a expansion of the property’s limits of construction. German media outlet rbb24 said Tesla has already prepared an application that would see a further 70 hectares, of over 172 acres, of land to be cleared.

Tesla currently owns around 300 hectares of land on the property, which is located in Brandenburg.

According to the report, Tesla is already preparing to clear the land to make way for an expansion of the factory:

“The necessary forest and species protection measures are being implemented or have already been implemented. An application for expansion is in preparation.”

Of course, Tesla has already combated with German authorities and local residents regarding the construction of Gigafactory Berlin. The factory was not approved for production until early 2022, although Tesla aimed to ramp production sometime in late 2021.

Environmental groups are already in opposition to the expansion. The Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg said:

“Tesla does not control the current production. There are always disruptions in operations that pose a risk to people and the environment.”

Tesla plans to expand the factory to the North to make way for more production capacity. Tesla currently lists Gigafactory Berlin’s production output at greater than 250,000 vehicles per year.

The expansion should make way for a significant increase in employees. Tesla is currently employing around 7,000 people at Gigafactory Berlin, with figures expected to be closer to 12,000 when production is ramped to full capacity. Now, with the expansion project that was revealed today, Tesla is expected to employ even more workers to supplement is production efforts in Europe.

Rumors of another expansion came about in May 2022 when it was reported that Tesla would build more land to develop a logistics system nearby.

German Minister for Economic Affairs, Labor and Energy Jörg Steinbach commented on the matter, stating he was happy Tesla was planning to expand and commit to the region:

I am pleased that @Tesla will proceed. This is a good sign: Tesla is focusing on Brandenburg. Our country is developing into a place of modern mobility. As already the largest industrial employer and trainer in Brandenburg, Tesla has played a decisive role in this.@Elonmusk — Jörg Steinbach (@joergstb) October 28, 2022

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla plans major expansion at Gigafactory Berlin