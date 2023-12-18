By

The Canadian government plans to approve the new Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, phasing the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars by 2035.

As per an anonymous senior government official, Canada’s federal government will pass a new regulation requiring all new vehicles sold in the country by 2035 to be zero-emission cars. The new legislation considers zero-emission cars to include battery-electric, hydrogen, and plug-in electric vehicles.

The Canadian government will have interim goals set in place before 2035. By 2026, the federal government wants 20% of all new car sales to be zero-emission vehicles. And by 2030, zero-emission cars should make up 60% of new car sales.

To ensure that Canada has enough electric car supply, automakers can earn credits for bringing EVs into the Canadian market ahead of the target dates: 2025, 2030, and 2035. Automakers may invest in EV-charging infrastructure to earn credits from the Canadian government.

The European Parliament has already approved a law banning the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2035. The EU law will require automakers to cut CO2 emissions of new cars sold by 100% by 2035. It would eliminate any possibility of gas or petrol-fueled cars being sold in at least 27 EU countries.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the federal government has yet to announce a timeline for a total ban on ICE vehicles. However, several states have declared their intention to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars, including New Jersey, California, New York, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, Virginia, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Connecticut.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Canada government to approve new Electric Vehicle Availability Standard