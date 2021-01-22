Tesla slashes Model S and Model X infotainment upgrade price by 40%

Tesla has rolled out a 40% price reduction for the Model S and Model X’s infotainment upgrade, with the MCU1 to MCU2 retrofit now being priced at $1,500. Owners who opt-in for the upgrade are poised to enjoy a more advanced and smoother experience on their vehicles’ media control units (MCU).

Tesla rolled out a new MCU for the Model S and Model X back in March 2018. The new MCU, dubbed by the EV community as the MCU2, was fitted with a new chip that replaces the aging NVIDIA Tegra-3 chip used on earlier versions of the flagship vehicles’ infotainment systems. The infotainment system update was eventually offered by Tesla as a retrofit for $2,500.

As noted by the electric car maker in its announcement, opting in for the discounted $1,500 infotainment system update would provide pre-March 2018 Model S and Model X owners with access to the company’s newest features like its robust suite of video streaming apps. Owners of vehicles that are eligible for the discounted infotainment upgrade are advised to schedule an appointment for the MCU2 retrofit using the Tesla app for purchase and installation.

It should be noted that the MCU2 upgrade’s $1,500 cost includes installation, though applicable taxes would apply. Owners who will opt-in for the retrofit will also require a Premium Connectivity subscription to access some of their vehicles’ new features, such as Netflix and YouTube streaming.

Apart from a smoother user experience and enhanced driving visualizations for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, Tesla owners who opt-in for the infotainment system upgrade would enjoy new security features such as DashCam and Sentry Mode. That being said, the MCU2 retrofit would also result in Model S and Model X owners losing access to AM, FM, and Sirius XM radio, which would now require a separate Radio Upgrade.

Tesla’s older MCU units for the Model S and Model X have been the subject of scrutiny as of late, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advising the electric car maker to recall about 158,000 units of the flagship vehicles over a potential fault in the infotainment systems’ eMMC NAND flash memory chips. Failure from these memory chips could result in the MCU turning black, resulting in users losing access to features such as their vehicles’ backup camera.

Tesla’s full announcement for its infotainment system discount could be accessed here.

