First look at Tesla’s Holiday Software Update in action: Text messaging support, voice commands, and more

First look at Tesla’s “Holiday update” in action: Text messaging, voice commands,

Tesla has begun the soft rollout of its “Holiday Software Update” following CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that owners would be receiving a sneak preview of Full-Self Driving, among “other things.”

Model 3 owner and YouTuber Tesla Raj gives us our very first look at software version 2019.40.50 in action, which includes vastly improved Driving Visualizations, Voice Commands, Phone Improvements with text messaging support, a more robust Tesla Theater, Camp Mode, and a host of other in-car features.

While the latest 2019.40.50 firmware doesn’t include the Full-Self driving preview, it showcases an increasingly more intelligent Tesla Neural Net that’s able to identify and display multiple traffic lights, stop signs, and even garbage cans on the vehicle’s touchscreen. The ability to render road markings and vehicle types, in detail, on-screen paves the way for Tesla’s upcoming “feature complete” Full-Self Driving suite that’s expected to roll out by year-end.