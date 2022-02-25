Tesla’s L2 home charging system aces customer satisfaction ratings in J.D. Power study

By

It appears that it’s not just Tesla’s Supercharger Network that is well appreciated by electric vehicle owners. As per the results of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study, Tesla’s Level 2 home charging solutions have the highest customer satisfaction score in the market today.

The annual study, which was launched last year, was designed to evaluate the satisfaction of electric vehicle owners with their home charging options. Eight factors were specifically scored, from fairness of retail price, cord length, size of charger, ease of winding/storing cable, cost of charging, charging speed, ease of use, and reliability.

Three segments were also studied: Level 1 portable chargers; Level 2 portable chargers; and Level 2 permanently mounted charging solutions. Level 1 charging systems typically use 120-volt AC power and are capable of adding about 4-5 miles of range per hour. Level 2 chargers utilize 240-volt AC power and are generally capable of adding 20-30 miles of range per hour.

As noted by J.D. Power in a press release, satisfaction is currently highest among electric vehicle owners that use Level 2 portable chargers and Level 2 permanently mounted home chargers. And among the solutions that are available in the market today, Tesla’s Level 2 home charging system came out on top, scoring an impressive 797 points.

Tesla’s Level 2 charging solution outperformed every competing charger in seven out of eight factors, with the system only falling behind in retail price. Senior Director of Global Automotive at J.D. Power Brent Gruber summarized Tesla’s results in the following statement to Automotive News. “It may not be the cheapest, but it is the best performing,” he said.

If there is one thing that J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study showed, it is that customers who utilize Level 2 chargers end up with a far superior EV ownership experience compared to those who only use Level 1 chargers. The study revealed that there is a notable 188-point gap between the general satisfaction of owners using Level 1 portable chargers and those using Level 2 mounted chargers. Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive at J.D. Power, explained this in the study’s press release.

“Home charging is an important aspect of owning an EV and taking that to the next level by utilizing a Level 2 charger is key to optimizing the ownership experience. When upgrading to Level 2 charging, some home electrical upgrades may be necessary. Making those changes will mean faster charging and result in a far more satisfactory EV ownership experience. With battery ranges increasing, it makes sense for many owners to make the upgrade if they haven’t already. All parties involved in the EV marketplace need to pay special attention to home charging since 84% of owners regularly charge at home,” Gruber said.

