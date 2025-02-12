Tesla implemented this little-known feature to make its cars even safer

By

Tesla implemented this little-known feature to make its cars, and not to mention those around the vehicle, even safer than ever before.

Tesla is constantly improving and upgrading its safety features, not only through engineering advancements with manufacturing but also through simple features that can be added to the vehicle through Over-the-Air updates.

It aimed to improve the safety of drivers and passengers, as well as pedestrians, with the new Model Y and Model 3 by enabling a cool new feature that prevents any vehicle occupant from opening a car door when it senses something approaching or in your blind spot.

One owner noticed the feature as a car was driving by, preventing the vehicle from colliding with the Tesla’s door, and potentially even the vehicle occupant, who could have been struck by the passing car:

New Model 3 & Y help avoid dooring accidents by preventing initial door opening if someone is approaching in your blind spot https://t.co/hRPyKrtbiw — Tesla (@Tesla) February 10, 2025

Tesla confirmed that this feature is available on the new Model Y and Model 3.

The new Model 3, which was codenamed “Highland,” has been available for about a year in the United States. The new Model Y, which has been referred to as “Juniper,” is set to start deliveries in March after Tesla launched the vehicle in the U.S. in late January.

Tesla rolled out this feature in China in December and it has been available in the United States since November.

Tesla’s description of the feature says:

“If you try to open a door while an approaching object is detected in your blind spot (e.g., a cyclist or other vehicle), the blind spot warning light will flash, an audio warning will sound, and the door will not open on the first press of the bottom. Wait, and then press the button again to override the warning.”

