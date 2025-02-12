Tesla seems intent to underpromise and overdeliver on new Model Y deliveries

By

When Tesla took the wraps off the new Model Y in late January, the company noted that first deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover will start in March in the United States.

Recent posts from new Model Y buyers on social media suggest that Tesla may be poised to underpromise and overdeliver when it comes to the new Model Y’s first deliveries.

Initial timeframe:

Tesla launched the new Model Y in the United States in late January, not long after the vehicle’s release in China and territories supplied by Giga Shanghai.

Since the new Model Y’s launch, Tesla has estimated that the first deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover will start in March.

Territories supplied by Giga Shanghai such as the Philippines are expected to see their first new Model Y deliveries in April.

Well, well, well, what do we have here, @Tesla? New Model Y buyers are being informed of delivery dates for their vehicles, some as early as this month.



Is Tesla underpromising and overdelivering with the new Y's deliveries?



Images from: @teslaflexx, @LazyLightning_,@DFWsCars pic.twitter.com/2nrMvnWG28 — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 12, 2025

New reports:

As per social media posts from new Model Y customers, however, it appears that Tesla is now informing customers that the deliveries of the all-electric crossover could start sometime this month.

Some new Model Y customers have even observed that Tesla has already assigned a VIN for their orders.

Screenshots from Tesla customers on X suggest that first Model Y deliveries could start in the coming weeks.

Just received a delivery update on my Tesla Model Y!

Est March>February 24-March24

Possibly a week earlier 😎 pic.twitter.com/xV7lCbY1F4 — LazyLightning (@LazyLightning_) February 12, 2025

Updated delivery date on refresh model Y delivery. Trying to not believe it could be in my driveway in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/hAxkzoQk2w — marco (@ntrinsicworth) February 12, 2025

New Model Y ramp:

The new Tesla Model Y is already being produced in Giga Shanghai, the Fremont Factory, Giga Texas, and Giga Berlin.

This should allow Tesla to quickly ramp the production of the new Model Y.

It should be noted that the Model Y classic’s first deliveries actually started months ahead of schedule.

When Elon Musk unveiled the new Model Y in March 2019, he estimated that the all-electric crossover would start deliveries in Fall 2020.

The Model Y classic’s first deliveries actually started on March 2020.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla seems intent to underpromise and overdeliver on new Model Y deliveries