Tesla seems intent to underpromise and overdeliver on new Model Y deliveries

When Tesla took the wraps off the new Model Y in late January, the company noted that first deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover will start in March in the United States. 

Recent posts from new Model Y buyers on social media suggest that Tesla may be poised to underpromise and overdeliver when it comes to the new Model Y’s first deliveries.

Initial timeframe:

  • Tesla launched the new Model Y in the United States in late January, not long after the vehicle’s release in China and territories supplied by Giga Shanghai.
  • Since the new Model Y’s launch, Tesla has estimated that the first deliveries of the revamped all-electric crossover will start in March.
  • Territories supplied by Giga Shanghai such as the Philippines are expected to see their first new Model Y deliveries in April.

New reports:

  • As per social media posts from new Model Y customers, however, it appears that Tesla is now informing customers that the deliveries of the all-electric crossover could start sometime this month.
  • Some new Model Y customers have even observed that Tesla has already assigned a VIN for their orders.
  • Screenshots from Tesla customers on X suggest that first Model Y deliveries could start in the coming weeks.

New Model Y ramp:

  • The new Tesla Model Y is already being produced in Giga Shanghai, the Fremont Factory, Giga Texas, and Giga Berlin.
  • This should allow Tesla to quickly ramp the production of the new Model Y.
  • It should be noted that the Model Y classic’s first deliveries actually started months ahead of schedule
  • When Elon Musk unveiled the new Model Y in March 2019, he estimated that the all-electric crossover would start deliveries in Fall 2020.
  • The Model Y classic’s first deliveries actually started on March 2020.

