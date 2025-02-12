By

Tesla is using a new strategy to combat Supercharger vandalism in certain areas, something that has been an issue for several years.

Tesla Superchargers are subjected to vandalism and damage frequently for a variety of reasons. Some are damaged due to the metals that can be scrapped for cash, or for more sinister reasons, like a political statement or act of protest against the company and its CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla has used a variety of strategies to combat vandalism against its Superchargers, aiming to protect its equipment and the vehicles that utilize them to travel longer distances.

However, certain areas have required a bit more effort on Tesla’s part. We’re now seeing the company deploy a new strategy in Seattle, which has evidently been a pain point for the company.

According to u/1FrostySlime in the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, Tesla is now wrapping Supercharger cables with an anti-cable cutting material:

This is not the only measure it is using. It also uses dye and ink underneath the material, which will explode all over the cable cutter and could be used as evidence if the perpetrator were to be caught:

Tesla Superchargers are an easy point of emphasis for vandals, thieves, or EV haters. They are crucial for many drivers, and without them, traveling can become extremely difficult, especially if piles are damaged the the point of being completely out of service until maintenance can be performed.

As previously mentioned, they also contain metals that can be scrapped for fast cash, which makes them a prime target for those who are short on money.

Last year, Tesla Superchargers in Houston, Oakland, and other large cities were routinely targeted by these thieves in an effort to obtain the copper from the cables.

