Tesla improves critical safety feature in new update

Tesla has improved a critical safety feature in a new software update, helping make its vehicles safer than before.
Tesla is rolling out a new blind spot warning feature, bolstering its vehicle safety by adding a capability to the already-existing characteristic.
The blind spot indicator has always helped alert drivers of vehicles that might not be visible when the car is in motion, an especially pertinent feature when driving on the highway or other multi-lane roads.
However, Tesla has added a new feature to help detect moving objects, whether it be a vehicle, bicycle, or even a pedestrian, when the car is parked, and an occupant tries to open a door (via Not a Tesla App):
“If you try to open a door while an approaching object is detected in your blind spot (e.g., a cyclist or other vehicle), the blind spot warning light will flash, an audio warning will sound, and the door will not open on the first press of the bottom. Wait, and then press the button again to override the warning.”
It is great to see yet another feature added, even if it is simply making something more robust than it was previously.
On-street parking is where this new blind spot feature will be especially relevant. Far too many people have lost side mirrors or even entire doors as cars pass by and collide.
It seems as if Tesla is hoping to eliminate this from happening through this new feature, which could also come in handy for the cyclists out there, who may have come into contact with opened car doors a time or two. It is simply a way to help drivers be more aware of their surroundings.
- https://shop.teslarati.com/collections/tesla-cybertruck-accessories
- https://shop.teslarati.com/collections/tesla-model-y-accessories
- https://shop.teslarati.com/collections/tesla-model-3-accessories
Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.