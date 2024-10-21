Ford reveals new Mustang Mach-E for 2025: lower price, heat pump, more interior space

By

Ford has revealed its new Mustang Mach-E for 2025 with some revised features, including a heat pump, three new colors, and a Sport Appearance Package, all at a better price than ever before.

The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E’s biggest addition is a heat pump, a piece of technology that helps alleviate range loss in colder temperatures that was first utilized in the Tesla Model Y several years ago.

However, this is just one of the changes Ford made with the newest model year of the Mustang Mach-E, as Ford noted that it listened to owners on forums and in person, trying to determine what it needed to do to improve what is a mainstay in its electric vehicle lineup.

Donna Dickson, the Chief Engineer of the Mustang Mach-E for Ford, said:

“We’ve built strong relationships with our customers over the last four years and continue to make upgrades based on their feedback. We’re dedicated to giving them the best version of Mustang Mach-E possible, and that means giving them features they have been asking for, like the new heat pump and more interior space up front.”

A few of the things Ford highlighted as notable improvements to the Mustang Mach-E:

Sport Appearance Package A new front fascia and grille shield Red Brembo-branded brake calipers 19-inch Monochromatic high-gloss and black-painted wheels Black-painted door cladding and wheel lips Red accent stitching and sport pedals



Here’s a good look at some of the interior shots of the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E:

Automatic Lane Changes with BlueCruise 1.5 BlueCruise 1.5 debuts on the 2025 Mustang Mach-E, includes Auto Lane Change “BlueCruise 1.5 will initiate a lane change if the vehicle ahead is slower than the set speed or if a vehicle is following too closely in the passing lane. It keeps drivers engaged longer in hands-free mode and helps navigate traffic. Internal testing shows BlueCruise 1.5 automates up to 45% of driver-initiated lane changes on a typical drive.”

In-Vehicle Experience: New Ford Connectivity Package 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot Can be used with up to 10 personal devices Extends up to 50 feet Apps YouTube, in-car Karaoke included Maps EV Trip Planner, Predictive Destinations, Route Guidance

More Personalization Three new colors Molten Magenta Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Velocity Blue Metallic Desert Sand New Wheel Designs



New Lower Price

Ford is also rolling out the Mustang Mach-E at a lower price than ever, as it will start at just $36,495.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E starts at $39,995, equating to a $3,500 decrease for the 2025 model year.

