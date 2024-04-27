Tesla increases Model 3 Performance price in the U.S.

By

Just a few days after it was launched, Tesla has increased the price of the Model 3 Performance, though basic options still render it more affordable than the Long Range configuration with the federal tax credit.

After Tesla officially launched the highly anticipated Model 3 Performance on Tuesday, the automaker has increased the configuration’s price by $1,000, as can be seen on its order configurator. The Model 3 Performance is now priced at $53,990 in the U.S. after debuting at $52,990, though it’s still the only configuration of the sedan that’s eligible for the $7,500 tax credit.

The Model 3 Performance price hasn’t increased in Canada, remaining at the launch price of CAD $69,990.

When including the tax credit, the base-level Model 3 Performance price comes down to $46,490, or cheaper than the ineligible Long Range configuration ($47,740).

However, it’s also worth noting that, with certain package options, the Model 3 Performance can price above the $55,000 limit on the IRA tax credit, making it ineligible for $7,500 off. For example, adding the $2,000 Ultra Red paint upgrade will boost the Model 3’s price to $55,990, which prices the vehicle out of eligibility for the credit.

Some states also offer additional electric vehicle (EV) credits for additional stackable savings. For example, California and Colorado will give new EV buyers $7,500 and $5,000, respectively. These and other local rebates can often be stacked with the federal incentive to bring the sticker price of certain EVs down even further.

In addition to launching in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Tesla debuted the new Model 3 Performance in several markets worldwide, including a number of European countries, China, Australia, New Zealand and others in Southeast Asia. The configuration has been highly anticipated since the first two variants of the upgraded Model 3 were launched in Europe and Asia last year, and in the U.S. earlier this year.

The Model 3 Performance was spotted being tested several times on public roads, and it was seen at an event in California earlier this month. In a statement in January, Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen confirmed that the variant would be coming, though Tesla didn’t officially say anything about the trim option until it launched earlier this week.



