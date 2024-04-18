New Tesla Model 3 Performance details observed in order page source code

By

Tesla has been very silent about the successor to the Model 3 Performance, arguably the electric vehicle maker’s most fun car to drive. But while Tesla’s public communication about the new Model 3 Performance is almost zero, all signs are pointing to the new vehicle being released soon.

Apart from fully-uncovered units of the new Model 3 Performance being spotted in the United States and abroad, the all-electric sedan’s order page from Great Britain was also observed to feature details about the vehicle in its source code, as noted by members of the Tesla Motors Club. While the source code did not include details like the new Model 3 Performance’s 0-60 mph time or its top speed and range, it did confirm a number of key features for the vehicle.

Following is the section about the new Model 3 Performance as observed in the source code of Great Britain’s order page for the all-electric sedan.

All-new high-performance drive units deliver more than combined 500 horsepower and 0-60 mph in (ACCELERATION) seconds. Welcome to the most powerful Model 3 ever.

Exclusive to the Model 3 Performance

The redesigned front and rear fascias, rear diffuser, and carbon fiber spoiler give a unique look and work together to optimize high-speed stability.

All-New Adaptive Suspension

All-new adaptive damping powered by in-house software gives you enhanced body control without sacrificing daily usability or comfort.

Track Mode V3

Features all-new calibration for the powertrain and adaptive suspension to give you more authority behind the wheel. Plus, you can customize handling balance, stability controls and regenerative braking to set the car up how you like it.

The latest generation driving mode integrates adaptive suspension controls with a performance-optimized powertrain to deliver more response and fun behind the wheel. Bespoke chassis and suspension hardware are tuned to provide an intuitive, razor-sharp response to driver inputs. Enhanced pedal feel and improved heat management ensure consistent braking at all speeds and across a wider temperature range.

Performance Interior

All-new seat design with enhanced side and cushion bolsters holds you in place, while ventilation keeps you cool. The lightweight carbon fiber décor and refined weave pattern are unique to Model 3 Performance.

Forged Performance Wheels

Lightweight, staggered wheels provide sharper turn-in response, improved predictability, increased traction out of corners, and optimized aerodynamics.

While the observed sections on the Model 3 Performance from the source code of the vehicle’s order page in Great Britain are very compelling, some of the information that was posted by Tesla could be placeholders. Thus, it would not be surprising if the vehicle’s official webpage proves different when it goes live. Nevertheless, the information that’s observed in the Model 3’s Great Britain order page does suggest that Tesla is ensuring that the new Model 3 Performance will be a worthy successor to its very successful and popular predecessor.

