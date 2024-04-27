Rivian launches charger designed to open charging network to other EVs

By

Rivian has announced plans to open its charging network to other electric vehicle (EV) brands, and the company this week debuted a new charger design to do so.

In a press release on Friday, Rivian shared the charger design it will use to make the Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) available to all compatible EVs later this year. The new charging stall design includes 400- and 800-volt packs, along with CCS connectors and support for NACS—first through an adapter, and eventually natively.

While the chargers will initially require an approved adapter to charge vehicles with Tesla’s NACS charger, Rivian says support for native NACS charging will be added with a future hardware update.

“Rivian exists to address two specific needs, the electrification of our transportation system and supporting the transition of our power grid to carbon-free energy sources,” said Paul Frey, Vice President of Battery, Charging, and Adventure Products at Rivian. “By broadening access to our Rivian Adventure Network—powered by 100% renewable energy—we are supporting both of these critical goals while also encouraging more people to embark on their next adventure in an EV.”

Electrons for all! Later this year we’ll begin opening the Rivian Adventure Network to compatible electric vehicles. We’ll also be introducing new chargers that feature a convenient tap-to-pay experience and the ability to provide fast charging to a wide range of EVs across a… pic.twitter.com/pE7CX0NNr5 — Rivian (@Rivian) April 26, 2024

The EV maker plans to start building all RAN stations with the next-generation charging equipment, and it will retrofit all of its current sites with the new hardware. Additionally, Rivian says it’s prioritizing pull-through charging stalls at new sites where it’s practical, in order to help accommodate vehicles that are towing.

Rivian also says that it plans to leverage the updated hardware design to utilize funding from the U.S. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, along with additional state and utility programs aiming to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

As of February, there were 400 DC fast chargers at 67 locations across the U.S. in Rivian’s charging network, and the company says on its website that it’s targeting over 3,500 of the chargers at approximately 600 sites.

The move comes after Tesla announced last year that it would be opening the larger Supercharger network to additional EV brands, just as every automaker in the industry eventually signed on to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging port in future designs. Tesla officially began opening the Supercharger network to other EVs over the past few months, first to Ford, and then to Rivian.

