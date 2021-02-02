Tesla Insurance eyes imminent entrance in Texas

Tesla is eyeing an entrance into Texas with its insurance initiative, which could make it the second state to welcome the electric automaker’s exclusive vehicle coverage program.

New documents submitted to the Texas Department of Insurance indicate that Tesla Insurance could be entering a joint venture with Texas-based Redpoint County Mutual Insurance. Redpoint County Mutual Insurance is listed as the filing company in the documents, with Tesla Insurance Services listed as the rate-rule attached company. This effectively means that Tesla Insurance will adopt the same rates as Redpoint County Mutual.

The over-500 page document that elaborates on the partnership essential shows that Tesla is planning to expand its insurance initiative, a plan that has been put into place since its program went live in late August 2019. Much like Tesla’s vehicles, the company’s insurance program aims to “use the technology in vehicles to lower costs and improve the customer experience through automated underwriting, rating, and claims, including direct data feeds with customer permission, that eliminate frictional costs and inefficiencies inherent in traditional insurance processes,” the filing states.

The Tesla Insurance program in Texas is expected to start soon. According to a January 2021 filing:

“Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company (Redpoint) is pleased to announce its new Private Passenger Auto (PPA) Tesla Insurance Program for private passenger auto in the State of Texas. The program will be distributed through the digital InsurTech platform from Tesla Insurance Services of Texas, Inc. (Tesla), formerly called Samson General Agency, Inc.”

It does not seem to be much of a surprise that Tesla is expanding to Texas, because the company has made it evident that many of its executives, including Musk, are relocating to the Lone Star State. As a matter of fact, Musk detailed in an interview with Automotive News that one of the main factors for choosing Texas as the location for its next Gigafactory was because many of Tesla’s executives were interested in moving to Austin.

Musk said:

“When talking to key members of the team that would need to move to Austin from California in order to get the factory going, Austin was their top pick to be totally frank. That was a big factor in choosing Texas and Austin. Specifically Austin. I guess a lot of people from California if you ask them what’s the one place you’d move outside of California, it’s Austin.”

Tesla Insurance aims to cut insurance premiums by 20% and in some cases 30%, by having distinct and explicit knowledge of its own vehicles. Additionally, Tesla has agreed to provide parts to body shops in Texas that are accredited at a discounted rate, leading to another 15% discount in the cost of repair, the filing states.

The filing with Texas from Tesla and Redpoint County Mutual is available below.

