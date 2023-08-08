By

Tesla introduced a Megacharger in Las Vegas for a few hours before it was evident it was actually a mobile Megacharger, as the unit was packed up and moved.

The Megacharger is the dedicated charging unit for the Tesla Semi and features a 750 kW charging rate for the Class 8 all-electric truck.

The Megacharger is not a widely available charging unit as the product is currently confined to various areas in the western portion of the United States. It is used by PepsiCo. and Frito-Lay at their distribution plants in Northern California.

Last week, we covered PepsiCo. and their use of the Semi, as well as how their Megacharger setup at their plant in Sacramento, has complemented their business.

It appears Tesla is using a mobile Megacharger unit, and it briefly appeared in Las Vegas sometime yesterday:

Just a few hours after it was first spotted, it was packed and moved:

It’s being packed up and moved currently pic.twitter.com/8ER7EtfOHG — Phil Harrison (@phlhr) August 7, 2023

In the past, Tesla has used mobile Superchargers to add more charging stalls at certain locations. They were first used in November 2019 near San Luis Obispo, California.

Last week, it was reported by Bloomberg that Tesla was seeking nearly $100 million in funding from the U.S. government to build a corridor of Megachargers from California to Texas.

Please email me with questions and comments at joey@teslarati.com. I’d love to chat! You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla introduces mobile Megacharger for Semi in Las Vegas