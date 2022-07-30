Tesla, Drive.AI top key players in the Intellgent Driving market

By

Tesla and Drive.ai are top key players in the Intellgent Driving market according to a new Global Intellgent Driving Market report. The report gives an overview of the 2021 growth of Intellgent Driving and how that growth has significant changes from the previous year as our global economy recovers from the impacts of Covid-19.

In The Intellgent Driving report

The report looks at business models and marketing strategies used by key market players such as Tesla and Drive.ai and how they are able to stay competitive while accelerating their business growth in the market.

It gives several market scenarios and recommendations for solutions to help these companies to stay ahead of their competitors. It also provides insights into how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the market.

Additionally, it highlights the trends that either influenced or challenged the market during the pandemic.

The report identifies existing opportunities and strategies that a company can use to increase its competitive edge.

Tesla, Drive.AI, & Mobile Eye are key players

Tesla, Drive.ai, and Mobileye are just three of the top players market identified by the report. The Intellgent Driving market types are divided into two categories: autonomous vehicles and autonomous systems.

For Autonomous vehicles, the two types of applications include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The full list is as follows:

Tesla

Drive.ai

Mobileye

nuTonomy

Innoviz Technologies

Peloton

SmartDrive

Zoox

Minieye

TuSimple

Autonomous

Intelligent Driving GmbH

Tesla will host its second AI Day in September

Many people forget that Tesla isn’t just an automaker but it’s also a technology company. On September 30, 2022, Tesla will hold its second AI Day and there’s a chance we could see the Optimus Bot prototype.

During the Q2 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk spoke briefly about AI Day.

“We’re hosting our AI Day in a few months.”

“I think people will be amazed at what we’re able to show off on AI Day. So basically, there’s a tremendous amount to look forward to in the second half of this year.”

While attending Tesla’s first AI Day in person last year, I watched Ganesh Venkataramanan, Tesla’s senior director of Autopilot hardware and the leader of the Dojo project.

Venkataramanan pointed out the insatiable demand for speed and capacity for neural network training.

Then he shared Tesla’s goal which is to achieve the best artificial intelligence training performance while supporting the larger and more complex models while also being both power efficient and cost effective.

“We thought about how to build this and we came up with a distributed compute architecture. After all, all the training computers are distributed computers in one form or the other.”

