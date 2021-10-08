Tesla’s Elon Musk drives the nail in the coffin of “Model 2” moniker

By

Very few details have been shared about Tesla’s upcoming $25k electric car. Elon Musk has noted that the vehicle would be Tesla’s most difficult endeavor yet, and based on his previous comments, it appears that the upcoming EV would also be equipped with batteries that have an iron-based cathode.

More recently, Elon Musk also effectively killed speculations about the vehicle being named the “Model 2.” The “Model 2” moniker largely emerged among the electric vehicle community due to the upcoming car taking the position below the Model 3 in terms of size and price. According to Musk, however, the is no such vehicle as a “Model 2,” and that’s that.

“Yeah, ‘Model 2’ is not a car. There’s no ‘Model 2.’ The ‘3’ means ‘E.’ So we were going to call it the ‘Model E’ but then, Ford threatened to sue us, so we said, ‘Well, let’s call it the Model 3.’ So it’s S, 3, X, (and) Y,” Musk said during the recently held 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Elon Musk has directly denied the “Model 2” moniker. In early September, reports emerged that the company had conducted an all-hands meeting among its employees, and during the event, Elon Musk reportedly discussed the upcoming compact electric car.

Individuals who were part of the all-hands meeting noted that Elon Musk was considering the idea of releasing the $25k compact car without a steering wheel or physical pedals. Musk also reportedly noted that the vehicle would not be called the “Model 2.” The CEO provided a similar explanation then, stating that the Model 3 only got its name because “Model E” was unavailable.

A tentative release date for Tesla’s $25k car has not been disclosed by the company or its executives, though previous reports from China have suggested that the vehicle would likely be unveiled sooner than expected. Back in August, for example, reports from a prolific auto leaker in China claimed that a prototype of Tesla’s $25k car had already been completed. This does not mean that the vehicle’s production would begin soon, of course, but it does suggest that Tesla is making headway in the development of the car nonetheless.

As for the name of the $25k car, it’s pretty much up for speculation for now. Tesla has taken to naming its recent cars uniquely as shown by the “Cybertruck” and its companion, the “Cyberquad.” Rumors of a “Robo Van” are also abounding. With this in mind, what do you think would be a good name for Tesla’s $25k car? Sound off in the comments below.

