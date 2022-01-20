Koenigsegg is now making Tesla aftermarket parts through collaboration with Unplugged Performance

By

The world of Tesla aftermarket performance parts just welcomed its newest and possibly most impressive lineup yet. Thanks to a partnership with longtime Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance, Koenigsegg, the Swedish hypercar maker, is now producing a line of premium aftermarket parts for Tesla’s electric vehicles.

In a way, having Koenigsegg produce aftermarket parts for Tesla’s vehicles more than validates the electric car maker and its creations. The Swedish company, after all, is behind some of the world’s most impressive high-performance vehicles. It is quite unsurprising, however, seeing as Koenigsegg Automotive AB founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg has used a Tesla Model 3 as a daily driver. The executive is fond of the electric sedan, too, telling Road & Track back in 2020 that the Model 3 is the “best contemporary ‘normal’ daily driver around.”

The collaboration between the veteran Tesla aftermarket parts maker and Koenigsegg was dubbed “UP x KAM,” in reference to Koenigsegg Advanced Manufacturing. So far, the line includes carbon fiber spoilers for the Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. Seemingly as a lighthearted hint at Christian von Koenigsegg’s preference for the Model 3, the UP x KAM line also includes wide front fenders and a “high downforce” spoiler for the midsize electric sedan. Additions to the UP x KAM line are expected to be released later this year.

The UP x KAM Tesla aftermarket lineup is comprised of premium products, and they are priced accordingly. Carbon fiber spoilers for the Tesla Model S and Model X are offered at $2,495 each, while “high-efficiency” spoilers for the Model 3 and Model Y are available for $1,745 each. The Model 3’s “high-downforce” carbon fiber spoiler is offered at $2,195, while the wide front fenders for the vehicle cost a very premium $8,845 per set.

Unplugged Performance CEO Ben Schaffer, in a comment to Teslarati, expressed his excitement for the Koenigsegg partnership. Schaffer noted that Unplugged Performance is grateful for the opportunity to work with Koenigsegg’s engineers, seeing as they are among the best in the automotive segment.

“We are grateful to partner with the best engineers and factories in the world who share in our vision and mission. Koenigsegg is an iconoclastic global leader in innovation and hypercar-grade manufacturing. They also happen to share our ideals of balancing sustainability and driving excitement in harmony.

“The future of car enthusiast culture depends on embracing the best of craftsmanship, the best of technology, and never losing sight of creating cars that we love to drive. Together with Koenigsegg, we want to excite Tesla owners and to contribute towards an exciting electric future for the car culture we love,” Schaffer said.

