Tesla has regularly highlighted that its electric vehicles (EVs) are some of the most American-made automotives out there, and a recent report from U.S. regulators has again verified the company’s claims.

The Tesla Model 3 AWD and RWD are both made up of 75 percent U.S. and Canadian parts, tying for the most North American-made components of any vehicle in the market, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) latest report on U.S.-Canadian parts content.

The agency shares the reports annu under the American Automobile Labeling Act (AALA), and Tesla’s reported 2025 lineup ranged from 60- to 75-percent on the index. Meanwhile, the only vehicle to include as many North American parts as the aforementioned Model 3 units were the Honda Ridgeline Sport.

Tesla’s Model 3 Performance and all Model Y units followed the Model 3 with 70 percent North American components, while the Cybertruck and Model S were each reported at 65 percent. The 2025 Tesla vehicle with the least U.S. and Canadian-made parts is the Model X at 60 percent, which is still more than the vast majority of others included on the list.

Check out Tesla’s full lineup below, with the ratio of parts coming from beyond North America shown in the column all the way to the right, and those coming from either the U.S. or Canada in the column second from the right.

You can also see the NHTSA’s full list of vehicles and their U.S. and Canadian component makeup here, or read a little more about the agency’s report here.

Tesla has highlighted the fact that its vehicles are made with more North American parts than other automakers many times over the years, and especially this year with the Model Y clinching the world’s top-selling vehicle spot in 2023. In an advertisement that Tesla launched earlier this year, the company was using a Cybertruck to tow a flatbed trailer with a Model Y encased in glass, dubbed its “Mobile Gallery,” and reading “The World’s Best-Selling Vehicle Was Made in America.”

