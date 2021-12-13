Tesla will build Nevada’s largest Supercharging Station at Primm Valley Resort

By

Tesla will build Nevada’s largest Supercharging Station at the Primm Valley Resort just south of the Las Vegas Strip, according to Clark County permits.

Tesla is planning the “installation of a commercial electric vehicle charging station in an existing parking lot,” Permit BD21-60355 of the Clark County, Nevada Building and Planning Commission says. Tesla is planning a massive 32-stall V3 Supercharging station, which will bring the electric automaker’s fastest Superchargers to the Resort. It will be the largest Supercharger station in Nevada.

Tesla has several large-scale Supercharger locations in Nevada, especially in Las Vegas. The Sin City is home to six Tesla Supercharging Stations, with the largest being located at the High Roller at The LINQ. It has 24 charging stalls and 15 additional level-two Tesla Wall Connectors for extended stay guests. The new Station at Primm Valley Resort will displace the High Roller at the LINQ as the largest, with eight additional Supercharger stalls.

The permit was first spotted by Tesla Supercharging tracker @MarcoRP. The project has a cost of $277,441.00, the permits state.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is extremely expansive and robust and is the largest among any charging infrastructure in the world. Tesla has stated on several occasions that its intention is to continue the expansion of its charging network over the next two years at a pace that will triple the total number of currently-available charging stalls. Tesla VP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino said “We are executing accelerating expansion plans globally. The network has doubled in the last 18 months, and we are planning to triple it over the next two years.”

Tesla could even make its Supercharger network available to other EVs, as CEO Elon Musk has said on several occasions. Tesla launched a Pilot Program in Europe for other EVs to charge their vehicles at Superchargers. However, Tesla has not completely opened its stalls up to other EV manufacturers as of yet.

As the EV industry continues to expand with more demand and new companies entering the market, Tesla could capitalize on the lack of infrastructure plans from emerging EV makers who have not solidified widely-available charging options for their owners. With more Tesla Superchargers, the company is effectively making itself the best option for exclusivity in charging. However, if you choose to buy a non-Tesla EV, you could be paying the company in a few years by charging your vehicle at its stalls.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla will build Nevada’s largest Supercharging Station at Primm Valley Resort