Tesla Supercharger appears to successfully charge a Ford Mustang Mach-E

By

A Ford Mustang Mach-E appeared to be successfully charging at a Tesla Supercharger in Franklin, Massachusetts, over the weekend. While Tesla Superchargers are not wholly available to other EVs, a few forgotten Tweets from CEO Elon Musk remind us that the automaker may be quietly allowing competing companies to utilize the largest electric vehicle charging network in the world.

The video was sent to Teslarati by a reader and Boston-area Model 3 owner, who sent the clip of a Mustang Mach-E utilizing a Tesla Supercharger in the New England region of the U.S. The Supercharger in Franklin, Massachusetts is brand new, Ted said, and is not currently listed as an active charging point on Tesla’s Supercharging Map. However, it is up-and-running, and it is apparently giving more than just Tesla’s EVs a charge.

Now, it is important to clarify that simply plugging into a Supercharger does not guarantee that the Supercharger will give your vehicle range. Tesla Superchargers are closed to other EVs and even some Tesla vehicles that did not follow the company’s requirements for Supercharger privileges. Additionally, some salvaged Tesla vehicles are not able to utilize the Supercharger network.

However, this is not the case with the Mustang Mach-E, as the indicator light located to the right of the charging port is fully illuminated, revealing that the Mach-E has a full state of charge. If the Mach-E were not charging but still plugged in, it would flash and blink red or remain solid red, indicating that the vehicle is encountering a charging error, according to the Mustang Mach-E owner’s manual.

Tesla has not yet opened its Supercharger network to the general population of EVs in the United States. However, CEO Elon Musk said in late 2020 that Tesla does have Superchargers that are available to other EV owners, but it’s “low-key.” Musk continued by stating “Tesla Superchargers are being made accessible to other electric cars.”

They are, although it’s kind low-key. Tesla Superchargers are being made accessible to other electric cars. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2020

Musk also stated in July that Tesla was “making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year.” With only eighteen days left in the year, it is likely that Tesla has started opening the network to other vehicles, and it could be confined to newly-opened Supercharging stations.

However, there is the possibility that there is a software bug that is allowing this to happen. In September 2020, some EV owners in Germany were able to utilize Tesla Superchargers through a software bug. It allowed eight European EVs to use the Supercharger network.

Tesla also has plans to open its Supercharger network to other vehicles in Europe. The pilot program for the Supercharging program started in the Netherlands in November.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Tesla Supercharger appears to successfully charge a Ford Mustang Mach-E