Elon Musk’s X platform received an inquiry from the United States House of Representatives regarding its actions in Brazil.

“X just received an inquiry from the US House of Representatives regarding actions taken in Brazil that were in violation of Brazilian law. There were hundreds if not thousands. This is getting spicy,” Elon Musk said in an X post.

Previously, Musk shared that the Brazilian Supreme Court had ordered X to suspend the accounts of sitting members of the Brazilian Parliament and many journalists. Musk has called for either the resignation or impeachment of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Musk believes Judge Moraes has violated Brazilian law. Meanwhile, Judge Moraes believes that Elon Musk has possibly committed obstruction of justice after defying court orders to suspend or restrict certain X accounts. Moraes has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk related to the matter.

