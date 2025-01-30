By

Tesla’s lithium refinery in Texas successfully produced its first spodumene, a lithium-containing concentrate.

Tesla shared an update on the facility in its Q4 and FY 2024 Update Letter.

According to Tesla, they produced their first spodumene 18 months after the refinery broke ground. The company states that it produced the spodumene “much faster than any plant we know of outside of Asia. Tesla is on track to commission the refinery plant in 2025.

Tesla’s lithium refinery in Texas started operations in December 2024, a year after the company broke ground on the site.

Tesla Texas lithium refinery produces its first spodumene