Tesla launches the first large-scale lithium refinery in the U.S.

Tesla has officially started operations at its new lithium refining factory in Texas, coming over a year after the company first broke ground on the site.

On Saturday, the Tesla North America account on X announced that, for the first time, the team fed raw materials through the kiln of its Robstown lithium refinery. The site, located outside of Corpus Christi, is the first large-scale refinery for battery-grade lithium in the U.S., and the first industrial deployment of an acid-free lithium refining route, as detailed by Tesla in its original announcement for the project.

“This investment is critical to our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and represents our efforts to aggressively increase the supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide available in North America,” the company writes.

Upon reaching volume production, the lithium refinery is expected to produce around 50 GWh of battery-grade lithium annually.

Some also noticed that there was a Tesla Cybercab in the background of the picture posted alongside the announcement, following the company’s official unveiling of the two-seat robotaxi in October.

Tesla is currently hiring at the Robstown, Texas facility, and you can find the company’s open job listings on its careers page.

Tesla broke ground on the lithium refining facility last May, though the company has been making steady progress on construction throughout much of this year. The site was initially aiming to start production in Q1 this year, with construction valued at roughly $375 million.

The news also comes as the U.S. and other North American and European markets aim to decrease reliance on China for the processing of minerals for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. While plans for more lithium refineries are underway in the U.S., and there are a handful of active and planned lithium mining sites, this factory represents an important step toward making domestic production of EV batteries a reality.

According to an October report from Reuters, China makes up around two-thirds of the world’s lithium chemical output, as is used in batteries for EVs, as well as phones, computers, and many other consumer electronics.

