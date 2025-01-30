Tesla still on track to release more affordable models in 1H25

By

Tesla may have only recently announced the launch of the new Model Y, but it seems like the electric vehicle maker still has some exciting projects in store this year.

More Affordable Models:

As per Tesla’s Q4 2024 Update Letter, plans for new, more affordable models are still on track for the first half of 2025.

“Plans for new vehicles, including more affordable models, remain on track for start of production in the first half of 2025,” Tesla wrote in its Q4 2024 Update Letter.

The new vehicles would utilize aspects of the company’s next-generation and current-generation platform.

The vehicles will also be produced on the same production lines as the current vehicle lineup.

A Deeper Look:

Tesla explained the rationale behind its strategy in the following section.

“This approach will result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex-efficient manner during uncertain times.

“This should help us fully utilize our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 60% growth over 2024 production before investing in new manufacturing lines.”

Speculations:

While the idea of Tesla launching a completely new, more affordable vehicle is quite exciting, the company may simply be working on innovations that would make its current vehicle lineup more affordable to consumers.

With this in mind, it would not be surprising if Tesla ends up keeping the Model Y classic or a variant of the Model 3 classic, but as lower-cost vehicles compared to the new Model Y and reengineered Model 3.

