Tesla begins testing Magic Dock-equipped Superchargers for non-Tesla EVs in U.S.

Tesla has evidently started testing Superchargers equipped with the ‘Magic Dock,’ as one has been spotted for the first time in the United States. There is even a sign next to the station that shows how the automaker will initiate charging for non-Tesla vehicles.

For several months, Tesla has been working to develop a new charging system for its existing Supercharger Network that will allow EVs not built by the company to charge.

The first clues were spotted within the Tesla app, showing what appears to be the ‘Magic Dock,’ which is what has been coined as the method non-Tesla EVs will use to utilize the Supercharger Network.

Now, the first Magic Dock-equipped Supercharger was spotted by u/Fxsx24 on the r/TeslaMotors subreddit, and it even has a sign next to it advising non-Tesla users to scan a QR code to charge non-Tesla vehicles:

Next to the Supercharger, the sign reads:

“Scan for instructions to charge a non-Tesla.”

It appears Tesla was even testing the Magic Dock with a Rivian R1T:

Interestingly, while this may not be the first Magic Dock-equipped Supercharger to be installed, it is the first one spotted by the public, and it isn’t in California or Texas where many would think Tesla would roll out the first. Instead, it was spotted in Verone, New York, and is a V3 Supercharger with speeds of up to 250 kW.

Tesla hasn’t unveiled any specific plan for how it would open its Supercharger Network in the United States to other EVs. However, the company confirmed in mid-February that it would more than double its fleet of Superchargers by 2024 and that “select Tesla Superchargers across the U.S. will soon be open to all EVs.”

Back in July 2022, the White House stated that Tesla would be developing “new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers.” This was the first indication that Tesla was actually planning to open up its Network in the near future to other EVs.

