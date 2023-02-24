The Boring Company to purchase land from UNLV for Vegas Loop station

By

The Boring Company is expected to purchase 1.3 acres of land near the Thomas & Mack Center from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). Located on the corner of Tropicana Avenue and University Center Drive, the property, which currently serves as a parking lot, is expected to host a Vegas Loop station.

A land agreement is set for review at the meeting of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents on March 9. If approved, the Boring Company Loop station will “provide service from the UNLV campus to multiple destinations, which will likely include the convention center, Las Vegas Boulevard, and possibly Allegiant Stadium, Harry Reid International Airport, and LVMD,” as per a briefing paper on the proposed project.

NSHE documents suggest that The Boring Company initiated the land deal as part of its efforts to build out the Vegas Loop system. The Boring Company is determined to purchase the parcel of land at a fair price. “The sale price will be no less than the appraised value of the property, to be determined by a licensed real estate appraiser(s), in accordance with Board of Regents’ policies and procedures,” the document read.

The briefing paper on the Loop station also highlighted a key benefit for the proposed Vegas Loop station, particularly for UNLV students. “The location of a Vegas Loop station on the Property will provide students with another transportation option for accessing employment centers throughout the Las Vegas valley,” the paper read.

Provided that the proposal is approved, the purchase and sale agreement for the upcoming Vegas Loop station will be completed sometime in June. The ULNV station could serve as a connector to Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Convention Center once the Vegas Loop is built out further, as noted in a report from the Las Vegas Sun.

The filing also noted that the Vegas Loop system has earned a gold standard award from the US Department of Homeland Security. This is an important designation, as the system requires Homeland Security approval for SEAR Level 1 events, as noted in a Las Vegas Review-Journal report. SEAR Level 1 represents the highest threat level classification for an event, such as the Super Bowl.

“Clark County and the City of Las Vegas voted unanimously to support the Vegas Loop transportation system. The Vegas Loop project also received a “gold standard” award from Homeland Security. The Vegas Loop stations and tunnels will have security cameras that will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The system will serve as a personalized mass transit option consisting of 69 planned stations incorporated into a 65-mile tunnel system. As now envisioned, once fully operational, the Vegas Loop system will serve up to 57,000 passengers per hour at a sample fare rate of $6.00 to $12.00,” the document read.

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop is expected to comprise 69 stations throughout Las Vegas Boulevard, downtown Las Vegas, and other notable locations. The Las Vegas Convention Center, which already hosts a working Loop system, is expected to serve as a central charging station for the Teslas used in the transportation network.

Below is the briefing paper for the Vegas Loop station.

BFF-12 by Maria Merano on Scribd

