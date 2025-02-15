Tesla Megapacks turn on at Austria’s largest BESS facility

By

Tesla Megapacks have gone online at a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Austria, now considered to be the country’s biggest.

Slovenian company Ngen activated six Tesla Megapack 2XL systems near a solar farm and wood gas generator in Fürstenfeld, Austria this week, offering 12MW of power and 24MWh of energy capacity, as detailed in a report from Balkan Green Energy News. The company is currently deploying BESS projects across six European countries, and Managing Director of Ngen Matija Dolinar says the Fürstenfeld is “just the beginning.”

“Our vision is to contribute to the energy transition with intelligent battery storage systems throughout the [Deutschland, Austria, and Switzerland (Confoederatio Helvetica)] DACH region and beyond,” Dolinar says.

The nearby solar farm is said to produce 10MW of power as of last July, alongside a combined heat and power plant from a wood gas generator providing about 2 MW of electrical and 3 MW of thermal output. The newly commissioned BESS project is expected to help stabilize the nearby power grid, providing additional support to energy suppliers when necessary.

“This battery storage facility is not only a technical achievement but also a symbol of what is possible when we combine sustainability and innovation,” says Roman Bernard, Ngen CEO and Co-Founder.

Ngen also activated a 10.3MW/20.6MWh BESS facility in Arnoldstein, which was previously Austria’s largest energy storage site.

Tesla has been deploying its Megapacks in increasing volume in markets around the world recently, and it also began production at a second facility for the grid-scale batteries earlier this week. Over the past few years, Tesla has been ramping production of the Megapack at its so-called Megafactory in Lathrop, California, though it will now also produce the units at the new plant in Shanghai, China.

Additionally, Tesla has teased plans to produce the Megapack at yet a third factory, though it has not disclosed where such a plant would be built as of yet.

The company eventually expects its Megafactories to produce around 10,000 Megapack units per year, and the company recently built its 10,000th Megapack thus far at the Lathrop site after entering production in 2022.

