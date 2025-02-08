Tesla’s first four-hour Megapacks in the Netherlands are now operational

By

Tesla Megapacks have come online at an energy storage facility in the Netherlands, offering the country’s first four-hour, grid-scale battery system.

As detailed in a press release on Tuesday, Tesla’s four-hour Megapacks have become operational at S4 Energy’s Rilland energy storage system, with 10 MW/40 MWh of storage capacity. The release also notes that this is the first Netherlands deployment of the four-hour battery system, expected to help improve both grid stability and costs for consumers.

“The Rilland installation is the first of its kind in the Netherlands with the storage capacity to deliver 10MW of power for 4 consecutive hours,” says Dominique Becker Hoff, S4 Energy CCO. “While this alone cannot meet the total energy demand, it represents a critical and scalable step forward in sustainable energy storage innovation and grid flexibility.”

Becker Hoff also says that the Megapack site will be an important part of the solution to the massive strain currently facing the electrical grid in the Netherlands, adding that issues like the mismatch between demand timing and availability of sustainably generated energy are expected to remain for the foreseeable future.

As such, S4 explains plans to use the Rillan project and other sites to harvest and store surplus energy during periods of overcapacity, later releasing it to accommodate surges in demand.

Tesla has been deploying Megapack storage more frequently than ever in recent months, as the company’s so-called Megafactory in Lathrop, California continues to ramp production. The company is also set to launch production at a new Megafactory in Shanghai, China next week, and CEO Elon Musk recently said Tesla was also looking to build a third production facility for the Megapack without disclosing where.

In 2024, Tesla deployed a record 31.4 GWh of energy storage between its Megapack and home-scale Powerwall batteries, along with achieving the highest-ever gross profit generation for the energy business in the fourth quarter.

In addition to this four-hour energy system in the Netherlands, Tesla has recently confirmed plans for a 548 MW Megapack facility in Japan, a 75 MW project in Belgium, and it’s nearing completion of a 600 MW project near Melbourne, Australia, to name just a few sites in the pipeline.

Tesla also built its 10,000th Megapack at the Lathrop Megafactory in November, and it’s eventually targeting that figure for yearly production at both that site and the upcoming Megafactory Shanghai.

