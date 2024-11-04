By

Tesla has reached an important milestone in the production ramp of its Megapack grid-scale batteries, coming as the company has been increasing the output of the hardware over the past couple of years.

On Monday, Tesla’s Megapack account on X announced that the team at its so-called Megafactory in Lathrop, California has built its 10,000th Megapack, marking a significant achievement as the company continues to aim to reach its volume production goals. This particular milestone also comes as an important one, given that it equates to the plant’s target for annual production—meaning that this is how many Megapacks Tesla will eventually produce every single year.

Tesla completed construction on the Megafactory in late 2022, and it has been aiming to increase output capacity at the site since then. Throughout much of this year, we’ve seen hundreds of Megapacks going out at a time from the Lathrop factory, with more grid-scale energy projects backed by the tech being announced than ever this year.

Along with the Megafactory in Lathrop, Tesla is nearing completion of a second Megafactory near its electric vehicle (EV) production facility in Shanghai, China. The factory’s construction had already surpassed a 60-percent completion rate by September, despite having broken ground in May, and now it’s looking more and more like the plant will be starting Megapack shipments as soon as Q1.

Just like the Lathrop facility, Tesla’s Shanghai Megafactory is expected to ramp up to a yearly production of 10,000 units, effectively doubling the company’s global capacity.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been deploying tons of Megapacks to energy storage sites around the world, recently including huge projects throughout Australia, in Belgium, the UK, and in U.S. states including Alaska and Utah, among many others still. Tesla’s battery deployment in 2024 had already surpassed those of 2023 before the fourth quarter began, and the company has, perhaps unsurprisingly, broken multiple quarterly deployment records already this year.

