Tesla Megapacks power on at Scotland battery energy storage site

A Tesla Megapack-based battery energy storage system (BESS) has gone live in Scotland, in partnership with TagEnergy and Harmony Energy.

As detailed in a press release from TagEnergy on Tuesday, the Jamesfield Megapack project outside of Abernathy, Scotland is now fully operational, offering 49MW of power and 98MWh of energy storage. TagEnergy also says that sections of the project began powering on in November 2023, as the system was progressively brought online.

“Battery energy storage systems are vital for unlocking the full potential of renewable energy in the UK,” said Peter Kavanagh, Harmony Energy CEO. “They play a pivotal role in advancing the Net Zero transition through the reduction of Co2 emissions, and are crucial for securing the future stability of the UK’s energy supply and reducing dependence on foreign gas imports.”

The site features 13 of Tesla’s 2-hour duration Megapacks, utilizing the company’s Autobidder AI for optimizing electricity prices with real-time trading. This is also just the latest of the United Kingdom’s BESS projects to go live in the past few years, following those in Chapel Farm in Luton, England, and Hawkers Hill Energy Park in Shaftesbury in Dorset, England.

The release also adds that Harmony Energy now has an operational portfolio of more than 500MW/1GWh, following the launch of the Jamesfield site.

“We love working with trusted, expert partners who share our passion for a renewables-led energy future,” wrote TagEnergy in a post on LinkedIn. “This is our second JV with Harmony (after Chapel Farm.) And we’re proud to partner again with Tesla (batteries and software) and RES (asset manager) at Jamesfield too.”

Rohan Patel, Tesla Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, also responded to the news in a post on X:

“I have to admit my skepticism years ago when Elon Musk said that the Tesla Energy business might eventually be bigger than the Tesla vehicle business,” Patel wrote on Tuesday. “As battery costs come down and electricity system operators understand the grid benefits (distribution and transmission), there seems to be no end in sight to the growth trajectory globally.

“Countries and regions with fair market participation rules for storage will end up as the ‘winners’, with more efficient and cheaper electricity grids for all consumers.”

Tesla has continued to ramp up Megapack production at its facility in Lathrop, California, and it’s set to break ground on a new Megafactory in Shanghai, China sometime this year. Both facilities are expected to eventually reach an annual production capacity of about 10,000 Megapacks.

