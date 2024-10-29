By

Grid operators in Western Australia have turned on a Tesla Megapack project earlier than expected, coming under 18 months since construction began and becoming the state’s largest battery project yet.

In a press release on Tuesday, renewable provider Neoen announced that it has turned on the Collie Battery Stage 1 in Western Australia, sporting 219 MW/877 MWh of Tesla Megapacks. The project, located near the coal town of Collie on the land of the Wilman people of the Bibbulmun nation, is being operated under contract with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), and Neoen says that Stage 1 of the project has been operational since October 1.

“We are extremely proud to have delivered the largest battery in Western Australia in record time,” said Jean-Christophe Cheylus, Neoen Australia CEO. “I would like to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this happen: Western Power, Tesla and UGL as well as AEMO and the Western Australian Government. We are delighted to be contributing a storage project of this scale and duration. With over 2 GW of projects in our pipeline in WA, we are committed to continuing to play our part in the State’s energy transition.”

Neoen initially announced the Collie Tesla Megapack project last June, taking under 18 months to go from groundbreaking to operation.

The big battery offers 197 MW of storage capacity for 4 hours, while being charged up during the day and later discharging during peak evening hours. The Collie battery also comes as a means to address risks related to the retiring of the state’s coal plants and the jump in residential and commercial rooftop solar, as identified by the AEMO.

It also marks Neoen’s first large-scale battery project in Western Australia, along with being the company’s first-ever 4-hour battery project across worldwide projects. The company also has several other projects that have gone live in Australia and Europe, and it says it currently has a total of 1,925 MW/4,709 MWh of energy storage capacity throughout Australia.

Construction on the Collie Battery Stage 2 is already under contract, and the company is aiming to add another 341 MW/1,363 MWh, expected to be operational by the last quarter of next year. In total, the Collie Battery Stages 1 and 2 will provide 560 MW/2,240 MWh of capacity, and it will be able to discharge as much as 20 percent of average demand within the South-West Interconnected System (SWIS).

Tesla currently produces its Megapack grid-scale batteries at a so-called “Megafactory” in Lathrop, California, which is expected to be able to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year at volume production. The company is also nearing completion of the construction of a Megafactory in Shanghai, China, which is expected to have the same annual production as the California plant.

