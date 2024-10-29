By

Lucid Motors has received the highest safety rating possible from a U.S. regulator for its 2025 Air electric sedan, as part of safety tests of about 87 percent of all new vehicles.

On Tuesday, Lucid shared a press release highlighting that the 2025 Lucid Air received a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA’s) New Car Assessment program, representing the highest rating possible. The testing program evaluated 37 vehicles total, including eight electric and hybrid models.

In the tests, the agency evaluated crashworthiness based on testing of frontal, side, and rollover crashes, along with additional tests about the performance of select advanced driver assistance systems. The test operators also evaluated

“Safety has been a top priority from the outset at Lucid and achieving five stars in NHTSA’s New Car Assessment Program will give owners further confidence in their Lucid Air,” writes Eric Bach, Lucid’s SVP of Product and Chief Engineer. “This is a fantastic result, albeit one that was fully expected given the comprehensive engineering process for Lucid Air.”

Lucid notes that the safety of its EVs is a major priority that is a result of its “clean-sheet design and engineering” of the Air sedan.

“NHTSA is committed to providing the public with the most reliable and up-to-date safety information so they can choose the vehicle that’s right for them,” says Sophie Sulman, NHTSA Deputy Administrator. “The 5-Star Safety Ratings program motivates automakers to integrate advanced safety technologies into a wider range of vehicles, helping to save lives and reduce injuries on our nation’s roads.”

You can see the NHTSA’s full list of five-star safety winners on the agency’s website here, which also includes EVs such as the Chevy Silverado EV and the Audi Q6 E-Tron EV.

The news also comes as Lucid prepares to launch its second EV, the Gravity SUV, next month. On Tuesday, Lucid announced plans to open Gravity EV orders on November 7, with the EV’s price starting at $79,990 for the Touring trim, or at $94,900 for the Grand Touring.

