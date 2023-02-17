Tesla Mexico factory announcement imminent, Musk to speak with Mexican President: Minister

By

In recent comments, Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard noted that Tesla is poised to confirm that it has selected Mexico as the location of its new factory. Ebrard also noted that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is looking to speak with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about the facility.

“Very soon, we will have confirmation that this company, which is so important, which is very close to the electromobility priorities we are promoting, has chosen Mexico to increase its presence,” the top diplomat said.

Ebrard did not share the time of Musk’s expected call with the Mexican president, and he was also tight-lipped about the location of the potential Tesla factory. The minister, however, explained that such topics “will be talked about in the call.”

Mexican President Lopez Obrador has teased some potential sites for Tesla’s facility in the country. Earlier this month, he noted that locations such as Nuevo Leon and Hidalgo are leading the race so far, as noted in a Reuters report.

Tesla has ambitious plans for the coming years, with the company looking to hit an annual run rate of 20 million cars by the end of the decade. For the company to have a chance at achieving this goal, Tesla would have to build and ramp several more gigafactories in the coming years. Elon Musk hinted as much last year during the Cyber Rodeo event when he responded positively to the idea of a Gigafactory Canada.

Mexico is among the locations that are seemingly shortlisted by the electric vehicle maker. Apart from Mexico and Canada, countries such as Indonesia and South Korea have also been suggested as potential Tesla gigafactory locations. Among these sites, Mexico may have a slight edge considering that several of Tesla’s suppliers are already in the country. Locations such as Nuevo Leon are also quite close to Gigafactory Texas, Tesla’s headquarters.

Speculations about a potential Giga Mexico emerged last October after Elon Musk was photographed visiting Nuevo León. During his visit, Musk was spotted talking with the wife of Governor Samuel García Sepulveda, Mariana Rodríguez. Musk was also photographed speaking with Undersecretary of Investment of the Ministry of Economy Emmanuel Loo.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Mexico factory announcement imminent, Musk to speak with Mexican President: Minister