Tesla showcases its novel Mobile Powerwall Unit in new video

By

Similar to Tesla’s electric vehicle business, Tesla Energy is a division that seems to be obsessed with innovation. This was highlighted recently in a video that was posted by Tesla Energy in its official social media account on X, where it showcased one of its innovations, the Mobile Powerwall Unit (MPU).

The video shows that Tesla’s MPUs are comprised of Powerwall 2 units, which have been replaced by the electric vehicle maker with the Powerwall 3. The whole setup seems pretty compact, with the MPU seemingly being designed for portability and quick deployments.

How we make Mobile Powerwall Units pic.twitter.com/FwtYJkNGCv — Tesla Energy (@teslaenergy) November 3, 2024

As noted by Tesla Energy Engineering Manager CJ Espino, Tesla’s Mobile Powerwall Units are designed to create energy storage systems that could be quickly deployed to people and communities in need. The Engineering Manager noted that each Tesla MPU features two Powerwalls, a Photovoltaic Inverter (PVI) for solar strings, and a Gateway, which is a controller between the user of the grid and the Powerwalls.

With the MPUs, Tesla is able to deploy its energy storage systems to areas that are most in need, such as those that were affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. As noted by Espino, Tesla Energy has already manufactured and deployed 18 of its MPUs in North Carolina, and there are five more being built. A few MPUs have also been distributed to other areas worldwide.

During the third quarter earnings call, Elon Musk stated that Tesla’s energy storage business is “growing like wildfire” with strong demand for both Megapack and Powerwall batteries. Tesla Energy’s margins also reached a record 30% in Q3 2024. The CEO further noted that Tesla expects to achieve more than double the previous year’s energy deployments this 2024.

Teslarati has an aftermarket shop for your Tesla Cyber S3XY needs!

Check out our items below!

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla showcases its novel Mobile Powerwall Unit in new video