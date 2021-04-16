Tesla Model 3 tops MotorTrend’s list of “Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2021”

The Model 3 may not have the conventional posh amenities of traditional luxury vehicles, but this did not stop the entry-level Tesla from topping MotorTrend’s list of “Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2021.” To gain its place in the veteran auto magazine’s listings, the Model 3 had to beat a number of formidable competitors, from longtime mainstays like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class to upstarts like the Genesis G70.

The compact luxury sedan segment was shaken for this year’s list, with vehicles like the BMW 3-Series being ranked closer to the tail end and cars from newer brands like the Genesis G70 being ranked closer to the top. Yet despite the excellent entries from companies like Audi with the 2021 A4 and the presence of a former Car of the Year winner, the Model 3 was still deemed by the esteemed auto publication as the best of its class.

This was despite the Model 3 not feeling as “luxurious” inside as its competitors. But what it lacks in these aspects, the Model 3 makes up for in tech. The vehicle is also fitted with ample range and lightning-quick performance, making it a well-rounded car overall. Its over-the-air updates further ensure that the car is constantly improving, with new features like video streaming services being added over time.

Couple this with the fact that the Supercharger Network makes long distance travel easy, and the Model 3 comes away as the overall winner in the compact luxury sedan segment, electric or otherwise. “Its range numbers dismiss our anxiety, it’s quiet, is regularly updated over-the-air, and Tesla’s Supercharger network is still unmatched. The Model 3 does more than enough to justify its spot at the top of our list,” the publication noted.

Tesla’s vehicles such as the Model 3 could be perceived almost like an iPhone, the dominating product in the smartphone market. While flagship devices from competitors like Samsung typically outgun the iPhone in terms of raw specs like screen resolution, battery size, memory, and storage, it is the optimization between Apple’s custom hardware and iOS, as well as Apple’s ecosystem, that truly makes the iPhone a standout device. The same is true for Tesla and its electric cars—no existing ecosystem comes close, at least for now.

MotorTrend’s complete list of Best Compact Luxury Sedans to Buy in 2021 could be accessed here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.