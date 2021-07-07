Tesla Model 3 formally becomes Britain’s best-selling car, period

By

The Tesla Model Y may be stealing some of the Model 3’s luster in the United States, but the all-electric sedan is still a force to be reckoned with in Europe. This became particularly evident in Britain, where the Model 3 became the country’s best-selling car in June, EV or otherwise.

The Model 3’s stellar performance in Britain’s auto market was revealed by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) earlier this week. The SMMT stated that Tesla sold 5,468 Model 3s in June 2021, allowing it to top the country’s list of best-selling cars. The Model 3 also outsold its nearest rival, the internal combustion-powered Volkswagen Golf, by over 800 units.

Credit: SMMT

The Model 3’s June results in Britain could be encouraging for the American automaker. The country, after all, is currently experiencing a lot of interest in electric vehicles, as shown by the over 100% increase in BEV and PHEV sales last month. This momentum would likely increase, especially as the country starts preparing for a ban on internal combustion vehicles in the coming years.

Over in France, the Tesla Model 3 is also selling very well, topping the list of electric vehicles sold in the county for the first half of the year. As per information from statistics firm AAA Data, 13,084 Model 3s have been sold in France in the first six months of 2021. This beats the 10,797 units of the Renault Zoé and 9,133 units of the Peugeot e-208 that were sold in the country in the same period.

The Model 3’s momentum in France is notable, with Tesla selling 5,000 units of the all-electric sedan in June alone. This is incredibly surprising as the French auto market tends to favor vehicles from domestic brands such as Renault and Peugeot. Granted, EVs from Renault and Peugeot also performed well in the local electric car market, but against the Model 3, even the popular Zoé and e-208 ultimately had to take a step back for their American competitor.

