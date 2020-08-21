Tesla Model 3 is “most satisfying” car across all ages, study reveals

The Tesla Model 3 was voted as the number one most satisfying car across four different age groups, a new study from Consumer Reports recently revealed.

The study from CR surveyed over 420,000 owners across four different age groups, ranging from the youngest drivers to the most seasoned automotive users. It was unanimous that the Model 3 was the preferable car across all of the groups.

Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers, and the Silent Generation were all surveyed for the study, proving that no matter what age was being talked about, one thing could be agreed upon: The Model 3 is the most satisfying vehicle out there.

The survey asked owners if they would buy the same car twice. It also asked for ratings in terms of driving experience, comfort, value, styling, and audio controls.

A Tesla Model 3 driving at night. (Photo: Andres GE)

Millennials

The term millennial refers to anyone who was born from 1981 to 1996. It was widely accepted by this age group that the Tesla Model 3 was the most favorable vehicle. The affordability of the Model 3, along with its appeal, makes it an ideal choice for those who are grouped into this category.

Honda held the majority of the top ten, with the Japanese carmaker holding four spots with its Accord, CR-V, Civic, and Odyssey.

Tesla Model 3 Subaru Ascent Mazda CX-5 Honda Accord Subaru Forester Ford F-150 Honda CR-V Honda Civic Honda Odyssey Subaru Impreza

Generation X

Generation X includes any person born from 1965 to 1980. This group also chose the Model 3 as their preferred vehicle, but the Model S and Model X were also included in the list at the second and fourth place spots, respectively.

Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model S Audi A5 Tesla Model X Volkswagen Golf Toyota Prius Toyota RAV4 Subaru Ascent Jeep Wrangler Volkswagen GTI

The Tesla Model S, X, and Model 3. (Photo: MotorTrend)

Baby Boomers

Baby Boomers were born from 1946 to 1964 and grew up driving some of the most notorious cars that have ever been made. The Ford Mustang, for example, was produced for the first time in March 1964 and is still among the most popular vehicles on the road today. The muscle car from the American car company took the 10th place spot on this list, but it was no match for the Model 3, which once again reigned supreme. The Model S also was preferred by this age group, sitting in the fourth position.

Tesla Model 3 Ford Expedition Porsche 718 Boxster Tesla Model S Mazda MX-5 Miata Volvo XC40 Dodge Challenger Toyota Prius BMW X5 Ford Mustang

Silent Generation

The Silent Generation precedes the Baby Boomers and includes those who were born from 1928 to 1945. The Model 3, once again, was most preferred by this age group, with the Model S taking third place. Two different variants of the Toyota Prius were included on the list, but neither outshined two of Tesla’s pure electric vehicles that were included on the list.

Tesla Model 3 Genesis G90 Tesla Model S Toyota Prius V Honda Ridgeline Toyota Prius Subaru Forester Hyundai Santa Fe Mazda6 Ford Mustang

Consumer Reports study shows that the Model 3, despite its new, high-tech functionality, is still widely considered the best vehicle across any age group. Younger people on stereotypically tighter budgets chose the car, and the “Silent Generation” also felt it was the best choice overall. The Model 3 was geared toward mass-market appeal, and the results of the survey undoubtedly prove the car’s versatility across the various age groups who chose it as the most satisfying vehicle on the road.