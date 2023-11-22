Upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance poised for early 2024 debut: report

By

The new Tesla Model 3 Performance is reportedly expected to be unveiled in the first half of 2024 in Australia. The wait for the vehicle will reportedly be worth it, as the new top-tier Model 3 will be “pretty special.”

The upgraded Tesla Model 3, better known in EV circles as the Model 3 Highland, was unveiled recently in Sydney, Australia. Similar to other markets, only two variants of the upgraded Model 3 are currently available in Australia — the base Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version that starts AUD 61,900 (USD 40,451) and the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), which starts at AUD 71,900 (USD 46,986).

As noted in a Carsales.com.au report, the wait for the upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance will not be too long, as the vehicle will be coming in early 2024. While the covers of the Model 3 Highland were being pulled off in Sydney, Tesla Australia chief engineer and Model 3 program veteran Daniel Ho reportedly stated that the new vehicle would be arriving in the first half of 2024.

The Tesla engineer reportedly noted that the upgraded Model 3 Performance will also be “pretty special.”

While Ho reportedly did not provide many details about the upcoming vehicle, the new Model 3 Performance is expected to be a notable step up from its predecessor. As per the Carsales.com.au report, Tesla reportedly noted that it had “left a few things on the table” when it released the first iteration of the top-tier Model 3. This was reportedly because the company was still in the middle of “production hell” then.

But Tesla is no longer in production hell. What’s more, the company has become one of the most experienced electric car makers in the world. Thus, with the upcoming upgraded Model 3 Performance, Tesla is reportedly looking to address and realize the vehicle’s true potential. The vehicle will reportedly be created as a car that is designed for driving enthusiasts.

Expectations are high that the upgraded Model 3 Performance will be faster and even more nimble than its already-capable predecessor. Previous reports about the vehicle have also suggested that the upcoming Model 3 Performance will feature a special badge at the rear, similar to the Model S Plaid.

Upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance poised for early 2024 debut: report