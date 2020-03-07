Tesla Model 3 infotainment design validated in Koenigsegg Gemera hypercar

There are a lot of noteworthy things about the Koenigsegg Gemera, one of the craziest vehicles to come out of the Sweden-based high-performance car manufacturer. It’s insanely quick, it produces 1700 hp, it seats four, it even has anchor points for child seats. The most exciting feature about the Gemera, however, is its infotainment system, which is inspired by the Tesla Model 3.

When the Tesla Model 3 was initially unveiled, its interior immediately caught the ire of many critics. Tesla bears promptly called out the electric car maker for rolling out such an impractical and “dangerous” infotainment design. Even Consumer Reports complained about the Model 3’s touchscreen and how simple tasks such as adjusting side mirrors depended on it.

(Credit: Koenigsegg Automotive AB)

Yet, inasmuch as the Model 3’s infotainment system was heavily criticized, it was also met with much acclaim from owners who purchased the car. Some noted that it only took a short period of time before they got used to the 15” display, while others stated that the touch-based controls were actually pretty innovative.

Koenigsegg Automotive AB founder Christian von Koenigsegg appears to be part of the latter group. Koenigsegg is a staunch supporter of electric vehicles, and he has spoken positively about companies such as Tesla in the past. In fact, the man behind hypercar monsters such as the One:1 and the Regera recently revealed that his daily driver is a Tesla Model 3. When asked why during an interview with Road and Track, Koenigsegg simple stated that the Model 3 is “the best contemporary ‘normal’ daily driver around” today.

Considering that he drives a Model 3 and he is actually fond of the vehicle, it seems safe to infer that Christian von Koenigsegg must have spent a considerable amount of time interacting with his electric car’s infotainment display. And based on the Gemera’s own infotainment system, Koenigsegg appears to have recognized the advantages of Tesla’s approach on the Model 3.

Similar to Koenigsegg’s other creations, the Gemera is a work of art. The vehicle weighs roughly the same as a Model 3 Performance, but it has about three times the power from its electric motors and its small 3-cylinder engine. It’s insanely quick as well, sprinting from 0-60 mph in 1.7 seconds. That’s faster than the base Tesla Roadster and the Rimac C-_Two. If Koenigsegg’s previous creations are any indication, the Gemera will probably only be produced in very limited quantities, and it will likely fetch a price that’s worth several next-gen Roadsters combined.